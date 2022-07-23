Skip to main content
VIRAL: Kevin Durant Answered A Good Question On Twitter

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant answered a good question on Twitter.
On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was asked a very good question on Twitter.

@The_Raheel: "@KDTrey5 Do you ever secretly hoop in another player's signature shoe for fun or research?"

Durant answered the question, and his tweet is going viral with nearly 30,000 likes. 

Durant: "Yessir..Kobe’s, Jordan’s, kai’s…bron doesn’t make 18s but I wanna try his and Giannis kicks…ain’t nothin like them god like kds tho 😎 "

The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished his second season playing for the Nets, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

The season was a major disappointment, because he and Kyrie Irving had been expected to compete for a title.  

He joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the entire first season due to injury. 

In his tenure in Brooklyn, he has won just one playoff series. 

Prior to playing for the Nets, Durant spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. 

He spent the majority of his career with the Thunder, but play three seasons for Golden State and went to the NBA Finals all three times.

In 2017 and 2018, they won back-to-back NBA Championships, and Durant won the Finals MVP Award both times. 

Right now, he has been in constant rumors, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported on June 30 that he had requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

