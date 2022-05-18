Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler Is Better Than Steph Curry And Luka Doncic?

FS1's Skip Bayless believes that Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) is the best player left in the NBA Playoffs including Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

On Wednesday, FS1's Skip Bayless made a bold claim on Twitter about Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

Bayless' tweet said: "I told you Jimmy Butler is the best player left in these playoffs, not Steph or Luka. Best two-way player, the guy who does more for his team in the way of winning basketball games: Jimmy Buckets. More @Undisputed, now on FS1"

Butler has been absolutely brilliant so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but many people will likely disagree with him being a better player than Steph Curry.  

Luka Doncic is still just 23-years-old, so he has a long ways to go, but Curry is already a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion.  

The Heat are currently in the middle of an Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, and they lead the series 1-0. 

As for the Warriors and Mavs, they will begin Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in California on Wednesday evening at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_12088783_168388303_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Is Better Than Steph Curry And Luka Doncic?

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_18291434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18237190_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18255517_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Jimmy Butler Texted Him

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17911153_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Injury Reports For Warriors And Mavs

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Could This Be The Reason Why The Celtics Fell Apart In Game 1?

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18111275_168388303_lowres
Betting

Someone Bet $220,000 On This To Happen In Game 1

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17898209_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals A Promise He Made To His Mom

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago