Jimmy Butler Is Better Than Steph Curry And Luka Doncic?

FS1's Skip Bayless believes that Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) is the best player left in the NBA Playoffs including Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

On Wednesday, FS1's Skip Bayless made a bold claim on Twitter about Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

Bayless' tweet said: "I told you Jimmy Butler is the best player left in these playoffs, not Steph or Luka. Best two-way player, the guy who does more for his team in the way of winning basketball games: Jimmy Buckets. More @Undisputed, now on FS1"

Butler has been absolutely brilliant so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but many people will likely disagree with him being a better player than Steph Curry.

Luka Doncic is still just 23-years-old, so he has a long ways to go, but Curry is already a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion.

The Heat are currently in the middle of an Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, and they lead the series 1-0.

As for the Warriors and Mavs, they will begin Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in California on Wednesday evening at the Chase Center.

