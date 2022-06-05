Game 2 Starters For Warriors And Celtics

Skip to main content

Game 2 STARTING LINEUPS For Warriors And Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in California. The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series over the Warriors.

The Celtics won the first game of the series in stunning fashion on the road on Thursday night.  

The Celtics won the first game of the series in stunning fashion on the road on Thursday night.    

They had trailed by double-digits in the fourth quarter, but then went on to win the final period by a score of 40-16.

The final score of the game was 120-108 in favor of the Celtics, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series. 

A win on Sunday, would give them a 2-0 lead before heading home to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

This is the sixth time in just the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three titles during that time span.

As for the Celtics, this is the first time that they have been to the Finals since the 2010 season. 

