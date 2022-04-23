BREAKING: Suns-Pelicans Game 3 Delayed

Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed to start at 10:00 Eastern Time. The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat tipped off late, which is why there is the delay.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans were originally scheduled to tip off at 9:30 Eastern Time for their Game 3 contest on Friday in New Orleans, but that has been delayed till 10:00 Eastern Time.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Georgia for their Game 3 contest, and the game at State Farm Arena had been delayed, which in the reasoning for the Suns-Pelicans being pushed back to a later start time.

The series between the Suns and Pelicans had not been expected to be one of much drama, but suddenly it's become one of the more intriguing series that there is right now.

The Pelicans stunned the Suns on Tuesday evening in Arizona, and Devin Booker also exited the game with a hamstring injury.

Therefore, the series is tied up at 1-1 with the next two games being in New Orleans.

Booker has already been ruled out for Game 3.

The Suns had been the best team in the NBA, and finished the year as the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pelicans, they finished the year as the ninth seed, but made the playoff via the play-in tournament (beating the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs).

