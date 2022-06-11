Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Steph Curry, who had been on the injury report with a foot injury, will play in the game and be in the starting lineup.

Robert Williams III had also been on the injury report as questionable with a knee injury, and he will play in the game and be in the starting lineup.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Warriors in the series, so a win for them on Friday night would have them one win away from an NBA Championship.

For the Warriors, they can tie up the series at 2-2 with a win, which have them regain the momentum since Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Friday night.

