Game 7 Starting Lineups For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 7 on Sunday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will face off for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

Both the Celtics and the Heat had several players on the injury report, but the only player who is ruled out is Sam Hauser.

All of the other players have been upgraded to available, so the two squads will be at full strength going into the pivotal elimination contest.

The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Golden State Warriors for the title.

The Warriors won the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks, and the final game of the series (Game 5) was on Thursday night.

Therefore, the Warriors have a lot of rest heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which will be this Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Heat or Celtics (whoever wins) will likely be very beaten up heading into the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball