Gary Payton II's Revealed Warriors Deal Matches 2 NBA Vets
Over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors were busy making handshake agreements with players they can’t put on the books just yet. However, they were able to complete a signing with Gary Paton II.
As expected, Payton II is going to be back in the building for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @WarriorsPR: Warriors re-sign guard Gary Payton II:
“The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent guard Gary Payton II, it was announced today,” the release writes. “Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.”
The expectation was that Payton would return to the Warriors on a short-term contract. A report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto confirms it’s a one-year deal and reveals the value of the deal.
Payton is slated to make a reported $3.3 million next year.
Which NBA Players Are on the Same Deal?
According to Spotrac, two other players are on the same contract as Payton.
The Dallas Mavericks added Dante Exum earlier this month with a one-year contract. He returns to the team after appearing in 75 games with the Mavs over the past two seasons. Last year, Exum averaged 8.7 points per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.
The New York Knicks added Malcolm Brogdon on a reported $3.3 million deal just one week ahead of their early training camp. According to reports, Brogdon’s spot on the Knicks’ roster is not guaranteed this season. However, they are operating with the idea that the 32-year-old will prove enough to make the final roster in late October.
Several other players are also in that low $3 million range for one season. Players like Thomas Bryant, Chris Boucher, Landry Shamet, Aaron Holiday, Bruce Brown, and Marvin Bagley carry similar contract value as Payton heading into the 2025-2026 run.
Payton continues his second stint with the Warriors, wearing the gold for the fourth season in a row. Last year, Payton suited up for 62 games, seeing the court for 15 minutes per game. The veteran guard averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot the ball 57 percent from the field and knocked down 33 percent of his threes.
Along with Payton, the Warriors are expected to add several other players in the coming days, based on how the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation shakes out. Over the weekend, the team reportedly committed to Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton. Soon enough, those veterans will land their contracts.