General Mills Partners with Angel Reese for Limited Edition Cereal Release
Chicago Sky forward and WNBA rookie Angel Reese is about to be in a cereal aisle near you. The double-double machine has partnered with General Mills to launch a limited edition cereal, Angel X Reese's Puffs.
Per a release from General Mills, "Reese's Puffs cereal is proud to celebrate Angel’s talents in both basketball and fashion as an ode to the brand’s classic dualities like chocolate and peanut butter, and milk and cereal.
"In the coming weeks, the basketball all-star and fashion icon will be featured on limited-edition 'Angel X Reese’s Puffs' cereal boxes, showcasing four unique back-of-box designs. The release will be followed by an exciting collaboration later this year that continues to blend her creativity and passions for basketball and fashion."
Reese put together a stellar campaign in her rookie season in the WNBA. She set a new single-season league record for rebounds, grabbing 446 boards in her first year. She also totaled 26 double-doubles, which included a streak of 15 consecutive, another league record.
“I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than Reese’s Puffs cereal,” said Reese. “This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership.”
Reese ended her rookie season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game with the Sky. Unfortunately, her season came to an end earlier than expected after suffering a wrist injury.
“Reese's Puffs cereal believes that two is always better as one, and Angel is the perfect partner to demonstrate just that as she authentically owns both of her passions and inspires others to do the same,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior brand experience manager at General Mills. “Reese's Puffs cereal has become synonymous with cultural relevance after partnering with some of the most influential and inspiring artists, musicians, designers — and now athletes — and fans are going to eat this one up.”
Reese was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which proved to be a steal for Chicago. The former LSU forward earned WNBA All-Star honors in her first year in the league.