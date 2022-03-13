Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening in San Francisco by a score of 122-109.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bucks, but they are still 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, the Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

They remain 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.

The Related stories on NBA basketball