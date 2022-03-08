Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After The Bucks Beat The Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, and after the game the 2021 NBA Finals MVP spoke to reporters. 

"Obviously we have the hardest schedule left," Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks beat the Suns. "You can take it in a bad way, or you can take it in a good way. Just playing a lot of games that they're close games, and we learn how to execute down the stretch and who's gonna get the ball? Who's gonna set the screens? Which plays we gonna run? Just getting ourselves ready for that atmosphere and that environment on the road or at home." 

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the win, and the Bucks advanced to 40-25 on the season.   

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and have won four games in a row.   

The two teams faced off in the NBA Finals last season, and the Bucks won the series in six games to win the NBA Championship.  

The full clip of Antetokounmpo speaking after the game can be watched here. 

