Giannis Antetokounmpo Achieves Rare NBA Stats to Begin Critical Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like a man on a mission this season.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has shown zero signs of slowing down as he enters his 13th year in the NBA.
On Friday, the Bucks and the Toronto Raptors battled it out for the first of a few matchups this season, and Antetokounmpo put together a dominant showing. With his recent stat line, Antetokounmpo became the first player to start an NBA season with over 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 60 percent from the field.
Giannis checked in for 38 minutes on Friday. He attempted 14 shots from the floor, with two of those shots coming from beyond the arc. He made both of his threes and missed only a few shots.
Giannis went 7-12 from the charity stripe. He finished the game with 31 points. In the rebounding department, Giannis accounted for 20 rebounds. He flirted with a triple-double by dishing out seven assists. On the defensive end, he also collected one block.
With another 30-point, 20-rebound game added to his history, Giannis now has seven performances with those numbers under his belt. Ironically, the last time he did it was on January 4, 2023, the Bucks were playing the Raptors. At the time, Giannis put up 30 points and came down with 21 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks defeated the Raptors 122-116 on Friday night. Now, Milwaukee moves to 2-0 on the season, which is a great start, all things considered.
After an early playoff exit last year, many wondered what was next for the Bucks—specifically Giannis Antetokounmpo—who has made it clear that he wants to contend for another title.
While it was assumed that Giannis could force his way out to another team, the star forward publicly claimed his loyalty to Milwaukee, and his desire to stick with the Bucks… For now.
Everybody knows that the situation can change. A slow start for the Bucks would certainly have all eyes on the Greek Freak in Milwaukee, but nothing has gone off the rails for the Bucks through two games. Giannis is thriving, and so is the team.
While the Bucks will remain a team to watch as the season plays out, Giannis is already off to an MVP-caliber start this season.
The Bucks will be back on the floor on Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
