Giannis Antetokounmpo Put Joel Embiid On A Poster

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Joel Embiid the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, and the win improved them to 49-26 on the season.  

Both teams came into the game with the same record, so the win pushed the Bucks to the sole possession of the second seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and during the game he also dunked on Joel Embiid.  

The clip of Antetokounmpo's dunk can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

The Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night in Brooklyn against the Nets at Barclays Center. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

