Giannis Antetokounmpo Put Joel Embiid On A Poster
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Joel Embiid the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.
The Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, and the win improved them to 49-26 on the season.
Both teams came into the game with the same record, so the win pushed the Bucks to the sole possession of the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and during the game he also dunked on Joel Embiid.
The clip of Antetokounmpo's dunk can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night in Brooklyn against the Nets at Barclays Center.
