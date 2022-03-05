Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls at home in Wisconsin on Friday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin by a score of 118-112 on Friday evening.
After the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are once again a contender to get back there this season.
Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record in the 64 games that they have played.
They are on a three-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Bulls, they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference for a while, but have fallen down to the fourth seed.
They are 39-25 on the year, but right now they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
