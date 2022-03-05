Skip to main content

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls at home in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin by a score of 118-112 on Friday evening.  

After the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are once again a contender to get back there this season. 

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record in the 64 games that they have played.  

They are on a three-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Bulls, they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference for a while, but have fallen down to the fourth seed. 

They are 39-25 on the year, but right now they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

