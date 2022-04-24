Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Winning Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 on Sunday in Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-95 on Sunday in Illinois at the United Center.

2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game scoring 32 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The Bucks now have a commanding 3-1 lead as the series heads back to Wisconsin for Game 5.

After the big win, Antetokounmpo spoke with Malika Andrews of ESPN, and the clip of the interview can be watched here.

"Our defense," Antetokounmpo said of what the Bucks will need to do in Game 5 to close out the series. "We gotta keep up our defense."

The Bucks held the Bulls to under 100 points in each of the last two games.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, and this season they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bulls, they have not been to the postseason since 2017 prior to this year, and they finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the east.

