VIRAL: Bleeding Eye? Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Off In Boston
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a 110-107 win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Massachusetts against the Boston Celtics.
The win now gives them a 3-2 lead in the series, and they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win in Milwaukee in Game 6.
During the game, Antetokounmpo was bleeding and the photo is going viral on Twitter.
The 2021 NBA Finals MVP finished the game with 40 points (on 16/27 shooting), 11 rebounds and three assists.
According to StatMuse, he also leads the playoffs this year with six 30-point games.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, which was the first of Antetokounmpo's career, so they are in the middle of defending their title.
The winner of this series will go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with either the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers.
The Heat currently lead that series 3-2.
