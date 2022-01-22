Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Friday evening by a score of 94-90, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.  

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the game. 

The Bulls missed the postseason last year, and had a 31-41 record to finish the season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA Championship. 

This season, the Bulls are actually a better team in the standings than the Bucks. 

Even with the loss, the Bulls are still 28-16 on the season and the second seed in the east. 

As for the Bucks, they are 29-19 on the season, and the fourth seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17543171_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17544782_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17543349_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair In The Rockets-Warriors Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17119026_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected For Flagrant Foul On Alex Caruso

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_9075205_168388303_lowres
News

Watch The Video Of Peyton Manning At The Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Spurs

2 hours ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The Knicks?

12 hours ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pacers

12 hours ago