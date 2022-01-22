Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin on Friday evening by a score of 94-90, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the game.

The Bulls missed the postseason last year, and had a 31-41 record to finish the season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA Championship.

This season, the Bulls are actually a better team in the standings than the Bucks.

Even with the loss, the Bulls are still 28-16 on the season and the second seed in the east.

As for the Bucks, they are 29-19 on the season, and the fourth seed in the east.

