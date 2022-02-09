Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Tuesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 131-116 in California on Tuesday night, and after the game 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet. 

Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win. 

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The  Bucks are on a roll, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games. 

They have won four games in a row, and are currently 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they are 16-12 in the 28 games that they have played away from Milwaukee. 

After winning the NBA title last season, they appear as if they will be a contender to get back there this season.  

