Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in California.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in California.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening in San Francisco by a score of 122-109.   

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bucks, but they are still 7-3 in their last ten games overall.  

Currently, the Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They remain 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the conference.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16377319
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_12621745_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17878165_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Lost

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17878981_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted About Jonathan Kuminga

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Official Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago