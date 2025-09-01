Giannis Antetokounmpo Appears in Bucks Addition’s Post
A signing in late August typically wouldn’t go down as a major deal in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks’ Sunday afternoon acquisition said a lot.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed a one-year deal with the Bucks, and it’s guaranteed. To many, it seems that Giannis Antetokounmpo is guaranteed to spend another year in Milwaukee.
via @ShamsCharania: Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season.
Shortly after the news was revealed, Antetokounmpo confirmed he would be headed back to the Bucks ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The MVP’s brother took to social media to make his announcement with a picture that features the former NBA MVP.
via @Thanasis_ante43: I’m back.
While the signing of Giannis’s brother doesn’t guarantee the superstar forward will be happy no matter what, it was a power move for Milwaukee.
The moment the Bucks lost in the playoffs this past season, all eyes were on Giannis as a potential trade candidate. The Bucks’ decision to waive Damian Lillard after just two years reportedly frustrated Antetokounmpo as well.
As the months went by, many anticipated a potential Giannis trade. Although the rumor mill would heat up briefly, it started to become clear that Giannis was not going to force his way out. And the Bucks weren’t going to actively shop him.
By adding Thanasis to the equation, the Bucks will continue to take a chance on the former two-time Greek League Champion.
The 33-year-old is no stranger to the Bucks. Although he was a second-round draft pick for the New York Knicks in 2014, Antetokounmpo has spent most of his time in the NBA with the Bucks.
After a two-game showing with the Knicks during the 2015-2016 season, Antetokounmpo played outside of the NBA until the 2019-2020 season, when he teamed up with his brother in Milwaukee. Thanasis has played for the Bucks over the past five years.
Last year, Thanasis appeared in 34 games for an average of 4.6 minutes off the bench.
Thanasis will likely remain a deep bench piece for the Bucks in 2025-2026, but he’s looking forward to getting another chance to be a part of a championship run with the Bucks, mirroring the 2020-2021 NBA season.