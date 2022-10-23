WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In Rockets-Bucks Game

VIRAL: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In Rockets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic dunk in Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had an outstanding play.
During the second quarter, the two-time MVP brought the ball up from behind half-court and drove straight to the basket for a massive dunk.
The video was shared on Twitter by Bleacher Report, and is gaining a lot of traction.