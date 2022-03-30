WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on Joel Embiid during Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on Joel Embiid.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.
Embiid and Antetokounmpo are two of the players that are in the running to win the NBA's MVP Award this season.
The two teams came into the game with a 46-28 record.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.