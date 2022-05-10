Skip to main content

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets A Ridiculous Technical Foul

Giannis Antetokounmpo got called for a technical foul in Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Wisconsin for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo got called for a silly technical foul.   

The two-time NBA MVP threw down a dunk, and then gave a big reaction, but was called for a technical foul.  

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Bucks, so a win for the Bucks gives them a commanding 3-1 lead.  

Meanwhile, the Celtics can win the game and tie up the series at 2-2, which would take all the momentum with them back to Boston and make it a three-game series the rest of the way. 

The Celtics and Bucks both crushed their opponents in the first-round. 

The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games, while the Celtics picked up a sweep against the Brooklyn Nets. 

The series has all the makings of something that could go seven games, because the two teams are led by superstars, and they are also two of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA. 

