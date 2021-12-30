Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Had A Ridiculous Dunk In The Bucks Win Over The Magic
    Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible dunk in the Milwaukee Bucks win over the Orlando Magic.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Orlando Magic 127-110 in Florida on Tuesday evening. 

    During the game, Antetokounmpo had an incredible drive to the basket that ended in a sensational dunk.   

    The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.     

    Antetokounmpo finished the game with 28 points, six rebounds and six assists and the Bucks advanced to 23-13 on the season.   

    After winning the NBA title last season, they appear to be on their way to becoming a contender once again.  

    As for the Magic, they fell to 7-28, and are clearly in rebuilding mode with no legitimate chance of making the postseason this season year.  

    The Bucks and Magic will play once again in Orlando on Thursday.  

