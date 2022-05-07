Giannis Antetokounmpo Doing The Shimmy?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an awesome celebration after his assist in Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a spectacular celebration.

The two-time NBA MVP had a nice pass for an assist to his teammate Jrue Holiday, and after the play was complete he did a shimmy.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1, so the winner of the game will have an advantage going into Game 4 in Wisconsin on Monday night.

The first two games of the series were blowouts for each team, while Game 3 on Saturday has been close in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and beat the Celtics in Game 1 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, so Game 1 against the Bucks was their only loss so far of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

