Giannis Antetokounmpo Doing The Shimmy?
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a spectacular celebration.
The two-time NBA MVP had a nice pass for an assist to his teammate Jrue Holiday, and after the play was complete he did a shimmy.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1, so the winner of the game will have an advantage going into Game 4 in Wisconsin on Monday night.
The first two games of the series were blowouts for each team, while Game 3 on Saturday has been close in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.
They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and beat the Celtics in Game 1 on the road.
Meanwhile, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, so Game 1 against the Bucks was their only loss so far of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.