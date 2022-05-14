Giannis Antetokounmpo Had A Huge Dunk

Skip to main content

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's VIRAL Dunk In Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible dunk in Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk.   

The two-time MVP also got fouled on the dunk. 

The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win on Friday night would end the series. 

The Celtics can win the game, and force a Game 7 back in Boston.  

The series has been one of the most entertaining ones in the entire NBA Playoffs this year, because the two teams have played well on the road and at home. 

The winner of the series will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat for a chance at the NBA Finals. 

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Title last season in six games against the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of his career.  

The Heat beat the 76ers in Game 6 on Thursday night in Philadelphia. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

