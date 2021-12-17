Publish date:
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and he won the NBA Finals MVP.
This season there are once again off to a fantastic start with a 19-11 record in their first 30 games.
They once again appear as if they will be in the mix for an NBA title.
As for the Pelicans, they are off to a miserable start to the season with a 9-21 record in their first 30 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.