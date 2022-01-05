Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Wednesday, but for the game they will be without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP has been ruled out for the game with an illness, and his status for Wednesday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the Bucks have picked right back up where they left off as one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games this season.

Not to mention they are also just two-games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a modest 17-17 record on the year.

