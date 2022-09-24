Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweets Out Hilarious Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the best NBA players of all time, and ESPN recently ranked him as the best player in the league for the 2022-23 season.

In 2021, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, and this past season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference (they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs).

Antetokounmpo is a true superstar.

He has won the MVP Award two times, the Defensive Player of The Year Award and the 2021 Finals MVP.

Recently, the 27-year-old posted a hilarious video on Twitter.

He was sitting next to a fake Kris Jenner and talking about he would like to be on the Kardashians.

"Maybe you put me in the show," Antetokounmpo said in the video. "I can be one of the guys in the show I can bring value to the show. It can be me, Kanye, Travis Scott; I feel like I'm part of the family. I watch you guys every day; I would love to be in the show. What do you think, Kris?"

Antetokounmpo also tagged Jenner in the video, and his post has almost one million views and nearly 25,000 likes.

Social media loves this stuff, and Antetokounmpo always posts entertaining content to his Twitter.

The Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 20 when they visit James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

They will likely be a contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.