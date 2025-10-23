Giannis Antetokounmpo is Chasing 2 NBA Legends
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t need too much time on the court on Wednesday night.
The veteran superstar didn’t even clock in for 30 minutes, yet he had such a scoring outburst amid the Milwaukee Bucks’ double-digit victory against the Washington Wizards.
By the end of the night, Giannis made history—and climbed up an NBA leaderboard—chasing two legends for an impressive stat line.
via @realapp: Most 30/10/5 games in NBA history:
157 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
157 — Oscar Robertson
151 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to PolyMarket, when it comes to such lines, but accomplished in under 30 minutes, Giannis now has the most in NBA history.
The star forward checked into Wednesday’s action for 27 minutes. He made 16 of his 26 shots from the field and went 4-7 from the charity stripe. The Greek Freak scored 37 points.
Outside of his scoring, Giannis came down with 14 rebounds, with 12 of those boards coming on the offensive end. He also handed out five assists. By the end of his night, he finished the game a plus-10. The Bucks issued the Wizards their first loss, as Milwaukee secured a 133-120 win.
via @MilwaukeeBucks: The crowd chanting MVP for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo had a busy summer, which probably played into his advantage. While many NBA players were going through routine summer workouts, the big man was overseas participating in EuroBasket. Antetokounmpo helped Greece win a bronze medal.
While playing for Greece, Giannis totaled nearly 210 minutes of action across seven games. The NBA star averaged 27.3 points while shooting 68 percent from the field and knocking down 65 percent of his free throws. He also averaged 10.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Giannis will be watched closely by the NBA this season, as he’s been the most notable player in trade rumors since the conclusion of the Bucks’ 2025 playoff run. One game won’t define the season, but the combination of Antetokounmpo’s performance, along with the Bucks’ overall dominance against a rebuilding Wizards team, will keep the MVP candidate satisfied for now.
Next up, the Bucks are slated to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in Canada. Giannis and the Bucks will close out their first slate of the season with a tough matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Sunday evening. Those next two games will be a challenging early test for Milwaukee, as they look to remain one of the top teams in the East.