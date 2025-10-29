Giannis Antetokounmpo Keeps the NBA World Waiting With Latest Comment
Giannis Antetokounmpo told the media his mindset could be revisited at the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season, but for the time being, he is competing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA superstar was forced to comment on his future before the start of the season as an ESPN report claimed that he was open to a trade to the New York Knicks over the summer. Antetokounmpo denied it then, and he denies it now.
Following a Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Knicks, Antetokounmpo once again brushed off the rumors about his interest in potentially playing for the Knicks.
“Who said that? I don’t read that,” Antetokoumpo told reporters. “I’m here, representing my team, and that’s it.”
The best thing the Bucks can do to keep Giannis happy is win games. Four games into the season, the Bucks hold a 3-1 record, with a convincing 121-111 victory over the Knicks. Giannis could beat them, and claims he’s not focused on trying to join them.
“We beat the Knicks. What matters right now is that we have a game in two days against Golden State. Stay locked in and get two games in a row,” Antetokounmpo added. “I didn’t read that article. I try to stay away from all that rumors, speculation, and trades. That doesn’t concern me.”
Giannis wanted to send a message on Tuesday night. Not because the trade rumors have been linking him to New York, but because the Knicks had plenty of success against the Bucks last season. That was his aim, but the rest of the league will end up having a different takeaway.
The Bubble Won’t Burst… Yet
The moment the Bucks decide they are willing to move on from Giannis, most of the league will make the call to see the price, which will probably be way more than most can afford.
The NBA world has been waiting for the Giannis bubble to burst since the spring, but the league is watching the Greek Freak play at an MVP level for a team that has won all but one of its four games.
Through four games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. He’s making 69 percent of his shots from the field, and even hitting 57 percent of his threes on 1.8 attempts per game. A lot can happen over the long season, but Antetokounmpo’s early mood doesn’t suggest a change anytime soon.
