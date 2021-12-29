Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic
    Publish date:

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a huge win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening. 

    The 127-110 win over the Magic improved them to 23-13 on the season in 36 games, and the Magic fell to 7-28 in their first 35 games.  

    After the win, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo and his post can be seen embedded below.  

    The two-time MVP had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the game. 

    After winning the NBA Championship last season, they look like a team who will be contending for a title this season as well.  

    Meanwhile, the Magic are nowhere near even being a playoff team, but do have intriguing prospects on the roster. 

    The two teams will meet in Orlando once again on Thursday. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17420394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_16165093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17420861_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17117962_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Ricky Rubio's Incredible Layup

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    News

    Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    11 hours ago