He Can Pull Up? Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot In Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a pull up three-point shot in Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up from the three-point range and nailed the shot.  

Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player in the NBA, but he has always been knocked on for his lack of a jump shot. 

Therefore, a play like that shows that his shooting is getting much better.  

If he can be a consistent shooter, he might end up being one of the ten best players to ever play in the NBA.   

The Bucks are up 3-2 in the series, so if they win on Friday they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

As for the Celtics, a win for them would force a Game 7 back in Boston. 

The Celtics won the last game they played on the road (Game 4), so they are definitely far from being a surefire out for the Bucks. 

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after beating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals last year. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

