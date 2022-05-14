WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot In Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a pull up three-point shot in Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up from the three-point range and nailed the shot.

Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player in the NBA, but he has always been knocked on for his lack of a jump shot.

Therefore, a play like that shows that his shooting is getting much better.

If he can be a consistent shooter, he might end up being one of the ten best players to ever play in the NBA.

The Bucks are up 3-2 in the series, so if they win on Friday they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for the Celtics, a win for them would force a Game 7 back in Boston.

The Celtics won the last game they played on the road (Game 4), so they are definitely far from being a surefire out for the Bucks.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after beating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals last year.

