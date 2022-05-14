He Can Pull Up? Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot In Game 6
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up from the three-point range and nailed the shot.
Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player in the NBA, but he has always been knocked on for his lack of a jump shot.
Therefore, a play like that shows that his shooting is getting much better.
If he can be a consistent shooter, he might end up being one of the ten best players to ever play in the NBA.
The Bucks are up 3-2 in the series, so if they win on Friday they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
As for the Celtics, a win for them would force a Game 7 back in Boston.
The Celtics won the last game they played on the road (Game 4), so they are definitely far from being a surefire out for the Bucks.
The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after beating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals last year.
