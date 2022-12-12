Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Rockets Game

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Houston Rockets in Texas.

During the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo reached an impressive career milestone.

The 27-year-old has now scored 15,000 points over 678 career regular season games.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo is the first player in the Bucks franchise to score 15,000 points for the team.

Nehm: "With that bucket, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the first player in Milwaukee Bucks history to score 15,000 points for the franchise."

Antetokounmpo already has an unbelievable resume at such a young age.

He is an NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, Defensive Player of The Year, six-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP.

He came into the night averaging 31.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 22 games (on 54.6% shooting from the field).

The Bucks are also the second seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 19-7 record in their first 26 games.

However, the 97-92 loss to the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game winning streak (they are now 7-4 on the road).

Antetokounmpo is in his tenth season in the NBA (he was the 15th-overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft) and has career averages of 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

He finished his night with 16 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes.

The Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.