Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 of their second-round playoff series to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-81 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. 

The loss for the Bucks ends their season in the second-round just one year after winning the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists in the loss and afterwards he met with the media. 

"We gave everything we had, we left everything out there," Antetokounmpo said. 

The Bucks played all seven games without shooting guard Khris Middleton, who is their second best offensive player.

The Celtics will now move on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will face the Miami Heat. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have the home-court advantage in the series. 

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals just two seasons ago in the NBA's bubble in Florida, and the Heat won the series but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

