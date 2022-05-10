Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 6

Skip to main content

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-108 in Game 4 on Monday night at home in Wisconsin. 

The win for the Celtics tied up the series at 2-2, while the Bucks could have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a win. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in the loss, and afterwards he met with the media. 

Antetokounmpo won his first NBA Championship when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season. 

They finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games. 

They have also been playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 against the Bulls, so they are missing one of their three best players. 

Game 5 of the series will be played on Wednesday night in Boston, Massachusetts. 

