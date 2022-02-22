Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted On Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, and the post can be seen embedded below.
Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds in Team LeBron's win over Team Durant on Sunday night in the All-Star Game.
On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and this year are once again one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are 36-24 on the season in 60 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVP's in 2019 and 2020, and then in 2021 he won the NBA Finals MVP.
