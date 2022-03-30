Here's The Hilarious Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a hilarious photo to his Twitter account on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The two-time NBA MVP is having a stellar season with averages of 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and this year they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played so far this season.

