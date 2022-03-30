Here's The Hilarious Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks posted a hilarious tweet on Wednesday.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a hilarious photo to his Twitter account on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The two-time NBA MVP is having a stellar season with averages of 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and this year they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.