Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo missed the team's last game on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they got crushed 138-119.

However, the Bucks have been having a phenomenal season that has them as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They had been the second seed, but the loss dropped them behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, which was the first of Antetokounmpo's career.

He is now a two-time NBA MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP.

