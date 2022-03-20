Skip to main content
Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet with a video on Sunday, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.    

Antetokounmpo missed the team's last game on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they got crushed 138-119.  

However, the Bucks have been having a phenomenal season that has them as the third seed in the east with a 44-27 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They had been the second seed, but the loss dropped them behind the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Title, which was the first of Antetokounmpo's career. 

He is now a two-time NBA MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

