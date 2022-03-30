Skip to main content
Here's The Hilarious Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Here's The Hilarious Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a clip from his media availability to his Twitter account after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a clip from his media availability to his Twitter account after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 40 points on Tuesday evening, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116.  

After the game, the NBA Champion posted a clip from his media availability, and the post can be seen in his tweet that is embedded below.  

The Bucks improved to 47-28 (in the 75 games that they have played), which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had come into the game tied with 76ers, but now jumped them by a full game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Put Joel Embiid On A Poster

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17215065_168388303_lowres
Rumors

3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17868076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Nash Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17909295_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will Kristaps Porzingis Ever Make Another All-Star Team?

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago