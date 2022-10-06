Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a post to Twitter after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks played their first preseason game when they faced the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi.

The Hawks won the game by a score of 123-113, and Dejounte Murray led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon Eastern Time.

After the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Great to be back out there with my teammates"

The post already has over 3,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.  

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of playing time.

After playing the Hawks again on Saturday, the Bucks will play their final two preseason games against the Chicago Bulls (on the road) and Brooklyn Nets (at home). 

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on over 55% shooting from the field.

However, the Bucks lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. 

In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship, and in 2019 and 2020, he won the NBA's MVP Award.

At just 27 years old, he is already one of the best players NBA history. 

The Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. 

They will likely be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_19160150_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18081733_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Give An Update On Recent Altercation At Practice

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17645851_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122005_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs G League Team Signs Former Lakers And Hawks Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18323369_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18608145_168388303_lowres
News

Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7465390_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17917602_168388303_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Small Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel