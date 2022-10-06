Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Photo After Loss To Hawks

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks played their first preseason game when they faced the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi.

The Hawks won the game by a score of 123-113, and Dejounte Murray led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon Eastern Time.

After the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Great to be back out there with my teammates"

The post already has over 3,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of playing time.

After playing the Hawks again on Saturday, the Bucks will play their final two preseason games against the Chicago Bulls (on the road) and Brooklyn Nets (at home).

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on over 55% shooting from the field.

However, the Bucks lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship, and in 2019 and 2020, he won the NBA's MVP Award.

At just 27 years old, he is already one of the best players NBA history.

The Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

They will likely be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference.