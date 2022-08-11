Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The World

In a recent interview with Marca Basket, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared who he thinks is the best player in the world (h/t HoopsHype). 

Antetokounmpo Via Marca Basket: "It's interesting to me how LeBron is still in one of the best shapes of his life and still being the best player in the world and he's still in year 18," Giannis told Marca Basket. "That's really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He's been consistent for 18 years. He's always there. He's always showing up. That's amazing.

"He obviously gets credit, but I think we need to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that's hard. And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That's the goal."

Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP, and he won the NBA Championship (and Finals MVP) in 2021, so it's definitely very humbling of Antetokounmpo to say these things about James. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion and entering his 20th season in the NBA next year.

At 37-years-old, he averaged an unbelievable 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest last year. 

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

As for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

