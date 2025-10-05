Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Setback Highlights Forgotten NBA Concern
Giannis Antetokounmpo recently had a bout with COVID.
The illness that shut the NBA down during the 2019-2020 season hasn’t had as much of an impact on the league lately. However, Antetokounmpo’s late start to training camp reminds everybody that it can still be an issue moving forward.
Following a Saturday practice session at Bucks’ camp, Antetokounmpo addressed reporters and confirmed that he’s still technically dealing with a setback due to the illness.
“Obviously, I think it took a toll on my body,” Antetokounmpo told reporters on Saturday. “I’m not feeling 100 percent yet, physically. Just take it day by day. Get back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0. Run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow, a little better.
According to Milwaukee’s head coach, Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo has not been a full participant in practice. He’s only permitted to do non-contact activities.
The Bucks will take the court for their preseason opener on the road against the Miami Heat on Monday, October 6. Antetokounmpo’s plans for that game are unclear. Considering he hasn’t been cleared for full contact yet, it’s probably best to assume he won’t be ramped up enough to compete in the game.
If that’s indeed the case, the next opportunity would come on Thursday, October 9, when the Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee’s final two preseason games will happen on Sunday, October 12, against the Chicago Bulls and Tuesday, October 14, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Bucks would be wise to get Antetokounmpo some game action before the matchups start counting towards their 20252-2026 record, Antetokounmpo does not sound like a player who will be rushing to get on the floor if he’s not one-hundred percent.
“I got 18 days until the first game, so I think I’ll be fine,” Antetokounmpo added.
After an early exit from last year’s NBA Playoffs, Giannis took a little time off before getting back out on the court to participate in EuroBasket for Greece. Giannis ended up appearing in seven games. He averaged 29.7 minutes of action. During that time, the Bucks’ superstar posted averages of 27.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
If the Bucks don’t get a chance to see Antetokounmpo in action this preseason, at least they know he’s in better shape than he would be during a typical offseason, after logging over 200 minutes of playing time in high-stakes battles amid Greece’s bronze-medal run.