Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 120-119 in overtime on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.

After the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo finished the win with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks improved to 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

