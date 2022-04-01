Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets

Skip to main content
Here's The Viral Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 120-119 in overtime on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.   

After the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Antetokounmpo finished the win with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. 

The Bucks improved to 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

