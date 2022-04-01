Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets

Here's The Viral Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets.
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 120-119 in overtime on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.
After the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out a photo, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Antetokounmpo finished the win with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
The Bucks improved to 48-28 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
