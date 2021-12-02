Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won their eighth game in a row when they beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-125 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo went off for 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks improved to 14-8 with the win, while the Hornets dropped to 13-11.

After the game, the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a couple of photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA title, and Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP.

After several seasons of coming up short in the playoffs, they finally broke through and won it all.

As for the Hornets, they are led by rising star LaMelo Ball, who was the 2021 Rookie of The Year.

They have not been to the playoffs since 2016, but that appears as if it will change soon.

