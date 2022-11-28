Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Mavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 124-115 at home in Wisconsin.

The win for the Bucks was their second in a row, while the Mavs have now dropped four straight.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his phenomenal start to the new season, putting up 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in less than 30 minutes of playing time.

He also shot an impressive 11/19 from the field (58%).

After the game, the NBA Champion forward sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "34, Can you do something for me?!"

 His post has over 51,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in less than 12 hours.

Antetokounmpo frequently posts tweets with photos after games, and he always has entertaining captions.  

His activity on social media is an excellent way to engage with fans, and the posts always do well. 

On the season, he is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

If the Bucks continue to do well as a team, there is a very good chance that he could win his third MVP Award. 

Right now, they are 14-5 in their first 19 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (who are the best team in the league) for the first seed. 

Even more impressive, All-Star guard Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season, and he is arguably their second-best player. 

USATSI_19517664_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192333_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17827358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12602815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19488176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17783912_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502403_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17902742_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel