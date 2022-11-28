Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Mavs

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks 124-115 at home in Wisconsin.

The win for the Bucks was their second in a row, while the Mavs have now dropped four straight.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his phenomenal start to the new season, putting up 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in less than 30 minutes of playing time.

He also shot an impressive 11/19 from the field (58%).

After the game, the NBA Champion forward sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "34, Can you do something for me?!"

His post has over 51,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in less than 12 hours.

Antetokounmpo frequently posts tweets with photos after games, and he always has entertaining captions.

His activity on social media is an excellent way to engage with fans, and the posts always do well.

On the season, he is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

If the Bucks continue to do well as a team, there is a very good chance that he could win his third MVP Award.

Right now, they are 14-5 in their first 19 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (who are the best team in the league) for the first seed.

Even more impressive, All-Star guard Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season, and he is arguably their second-best player.