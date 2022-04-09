Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin by a sore of 127-121 on Thursday evening, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.  

The post from the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.   

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. 

The Bucks improved to 50-30, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

On Friday night, they are taking on the Pistons in Detroit. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics

By Ben Stinar40 seconds ago
USATSI_10002753_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17909709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17898222_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Cavs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago