Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin by a sore of 127-121 on Thursday evening, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
The post from the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Antetokounmpo finished the night with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
The Bucks improved to 50-30, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Friday night, they are taking on the Pistons in Detroit.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.