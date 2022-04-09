Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin by a sore of 127-121 on Thursday evening, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The post from the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks improved to 50-30, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Friday night, they are taking on the Pistons in Detroit.

