Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 131-101 on Friday evening in Michigan, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet. 

The post from the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.  

The Bucks improved to 51-30 in 81 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18047612_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Huge Block On Darius Garland

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Intriguing Injury Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zach LaVine's Message To Bulls Fans Before Game Against Hornets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18046946_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's One-Legged Shot In Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9743464_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 10 Years Ago Carmelo Anthony Did This For The Knicks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18040774_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago