Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 131-101 on Friday evening in Michigan, and after the game Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The post from the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The Bucks improved to 51-30 in 81 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

