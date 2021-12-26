Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics On Christmas

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their 20th win of the season when they knocked off the Boston Celtics 117-113 in Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo's tweet said: "Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win #MerryChristmas"

He also posted a photo of him in mid-air at the rim.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP had 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win.

After winning the NBA title last season, they are right back in the mix to defend their title this season.

As for the Celtics, they have fallen below .500 on the season with a 16-17 record.

