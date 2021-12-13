Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The final score was 112-97, and the Bucks advanced to 18-10, while the Knicks fell to 12-15.

After the game, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo of himself from the game, and the caption was absolutely hilarious.

The post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, which was the first title of his future Hall of Fame career.

The Bucks once again look like they will be a legitimate contender to win the east and make a run at another title.

As for the Knicks, they showed great promise last season going 41-31, and started out this year 5-1, but have completely fallen off since

