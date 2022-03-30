Skip to main content
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-116 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.    

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and after the win he sent out a tweet with a photo.  

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks improved to 47-28 in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17215065_168388303_lowres
Rumors

3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Nash Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17909295_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will Kristaps Porzingis Ever Make Another All-Star Team?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17978447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17046206
Injuries

Final Injury Report For Jazz Against Clippers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago