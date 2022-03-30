Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-116 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and after the win he sent out a tweet with a photo.

The post from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks improved to 47-28 in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

